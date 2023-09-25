How to join India TV’s WhatsApp Channel? Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Channel

Just within a week’s span, WhatsApp Channels, a new way to get updates on the instant messaging platform has witnessed wide interest across the nation. Narendra Modi became one of the fastest-growing channels on the platform which gained around 5 million followers.

Following and understanding the need for an hour, India TV has started with the WhatsApp Channel and you can join it too. Here are the steps to join India TV on WhatsApp:

Click on the link here- https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4Uxn6LCoX6Zou7qa2k You'll be directed to the India TV WhatsApp channel. Hit the 'Follow' to start receiving updates.

By doing this, you will get access to exclusive stories, reviews, news updates, breaking news and more in a single chat window.

Why should you join India TV on WhatsApp?

Image Source : WHATSAPPHow to join India TV’s WhatsApp Channel

Through our WhatsApp Channel, you will be updated with a number of trending updates, on day to day basis. Our team has a number of experienced journalists who are committed to delivering the best and latest information.

Through WhatsApp Channel, subscribers can also share, like, and react to the posts accordingly. They will not have to go on to any other platform for the updates.

