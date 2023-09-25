PM Modi expresses gratitude as WhatsApp Channel surpasses 5 million followers

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP CHANNEL Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took to his WhatsApp channel to express his gratitude as it crossed the remarkable milestone of 5 million followers in less than a week. This achievement solidifies PM Modi's position as the world leader with both the highest and fastest-growing following on the popular messaging platform.

In a heartfelt message to his growing community, PM Modi posted, "As we have become a community of more than 50 lakh (5 million), I am grateful to all those who have connected with me through my WhatsApp channel! Grateful for the continuous support and engagement from each one of you. We will keep the conversation going and stay connected on diverse issues through this wonderful medium."

WhatsApp has become an essential tool for leaders and politicians worldwide to directly communicate with their constituents and the public. PM Modi's rapid growth in followers on this platform underscores the significance of digital communication in modern politics.

This WhatsApp channel serves as a direct channel of communication between PM Modi and the Indian public. It enables the Prime Minister to share updates, and insights, and engage with citizens on various matters. The platform facilitates two-way communication, allowing followers to stay informed and interact with their leader.

As digital channels continue to play an increasingly vital role in governance and public engagement, PM Modi's success on WhatsApp serves as a testament to the power of technology in modern politics. It allows leaders to connect with citizens in real time, receive feedback, and address concerns promptly.

With over 5 million followers on WhatsApp, PM Modi's channel has established itself as a prominent platform for engaging with the Indian public and facilitating a direct dialogue on a wide range of issues. As the channel continues to grow, it promises to further strengthen the bond between the Prime Minister and the citizens of India, fostering transparency, accessibility, and active public participation in the country's governance.

