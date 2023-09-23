WhatsApp's latest feature for Channel creators: Explained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Introduces Channels alert feature for creators

Last week, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp launched the much-anticipated WhatsApp Channels feature in several countries, including India. This new feature enables users to send one-way broadcasts comprising text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.

In a recent development, WhatsApp is now testing a feature that provides channel creators with updates on the status of their channels, particularly in regions where they may face restrictions due to local laws. This move is seen as an effort to align with the legal requirements of certain countries.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks WhatsApp updates, this feature is currently available to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.9 update from the Google Play Store. Following this update, WhatsApp will notify channel creators if their channel experiences restrictions in a specific country. This feature is expected to roll out to a wider user base in the coming days.

WABetaInfo stated, "These alerts aim to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels in specific countries where they might be restricted due to legal requirements."

At present, users do not have a direct way of checking if this feature is available to them unless they follow a channel that is explicitly unavailable in their country. Although WABetaInfo cannot currently verify specific channels, they have confirmed that these channel alerts are indeed accessible to creators.

Furthermore, in a recent update, WhatsApp has also unveiled a range of features designed to enhance user-business interactions. Among these features is "Flows," which allows businesses to create personalised forms within the chat window for services like seat selection, meal orders, and appointment booking. The company stated that Flows will be gradually rolled out over the next few weeks.

Another major addition is "Meta Verified" for WhatsApp businesses. This badge offers businesses enhanced account support and protection against impersonation.

