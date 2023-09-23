Ad-free streaming: Amazon joins Netflix and Disney+ in offering ad-free experience

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Prime Video levels up with ad-free option for subscribers

Amazon has disclosed its plans to introduce "limited advertisements" on its popular Prime Video streaming service in 2024. This move is aimed at generating additional funds for the production of TV shows and films. The company also revealed that it will offer an "ad-free" subscription tier for an extra $2.99 per month, exclusively available to Prime members in the United States. This mirrors the strategies adopted by competitors like Disney+ and Netflix.

Disney+ had previously announced its intentions to introduce an ad-supported service, while Netflix had launched a "basic with ads" streaming plan the previous year. Beginning early next year, Prime members in the UK, the US, Germany, and Canada will start encountering advertisements unless they opt for the "ad-free" option by paying an additional fee.

The company has assured its users that they can expect fewer ads on Prime Video compared to traditional television and other streaming services. Importantly, the current price of Prime membership will remain unchanged in 2024. The company also plans to reveal the pricing details for the new ad-free option at a later date.

Additionally, in the latter part of 2024, Amazon intends to introduce ads in Prime Video for viewers in France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia. Pricing specifics for these countries will be announced in due course.

Furthermore, in a recent hardware event, the company introduced an upgraded line-up of Echo smart speakers with enhanced Alexa capabilities and advanced AI. The showcased devices include the next-gen Echo Show 8, the all-new Echo Hub, and the latest Echo Frames.

The new Echo Show 8 boasts major improvements, including faster response times for common smart home requests through localised processing. It also features a centered 13-megapixel camera for better video calls and an enhanced audio pipeline to reduce background noise.

