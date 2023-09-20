Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vivo V29e Review: A stylish budget contender with impressive design

The Vivo V29e has recently joined the Vivo lineup, positioning itself as an affordable option beneath the anticipated Vivo V29 and V29 Pro. Priced between ₹25,000 to ₹30,000, this mid-range device boasts a premium appearance. But does it truly justify its price? After spending some time with the device, let's delve into its features.

Design:

The Vivo V29e is a visual delight. Its premium look, slim profile, and lightweight build make it a pleasure to hold. The curved front and back, coupled with an eye-catching glossy patterned stripe, add to its aesthetic appeal. Personally, the Artistic Red variant left a lasting impression with its premium look.

Display:

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display is strikingly bright and offers a full HD+ resolution of 2400 × 1080p. With a pixel density of 388 ppi, visuals are sharp and detailed. Color representation is commendable, though sunlight visibility could be better. Notably, HDR content on YouTube is not supported.

Performance and Software:

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, the Vivo V29e handles daily tasks and multitasking with ease. However, it's not designed for heavy gaming, which might be a concern for some users given the capable alternatives in this price range.

Battery:

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 44W fast charging support, the Vivo V29e offers impressive battery life, easily lasting over 1.5 days even with heavy usage. Charging the device from zero to 100 percent takes around an hour.

Camera:

The Vivo V29e features a dual-camera setup with a 64MP main lens (f/1.79, OIS) and an 8MP wide-angle lens (f/2.2) at the back. Daylight shots are vibrant and detailed, although low-light performance can be hit or miss. The 50MP front camera (autofocus, f/2.45) excels in capturing sharp selfies and facilitating video calls, with a subtle touch of smoothing for a polished finish.

Verdict:

For those who prioritise aesthetics, the Vivo V29e stands out. Its premium design, curved display, and attractive color variants contribute to its allure. Priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option, the Vivo V29e may not lead in hardware prowess, but it offers a compelling package for those seeking a blend of style, battery life, and camera performance. If you value looks and functionality, the Vivo V29e is worth considering.

