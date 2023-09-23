Surge in Bluesky use for Jack Dorsey; Musk announces intent to buy iPhone 15

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Musk's fee announcement boosts Bluesky's user base, expresses interest in iPhone 15

In a surprising turn of events, Jack Dorsey-backed social media platform Bluesky experienced a surge in new user sign-ups following Elon Musk's recent announcement. Musk revealed plans to implement a small monthly fee for all X users, a move intended to combat the presence of bots on the platform.

According to data from Similarweb, Bluesky's Android app witnessed an impressive half-million daily active users on the day of Musk's announcement. Web traffic also saw a significant uptick. Specifically, on Android, the daily active users metric increased by a substantial 20.6%.

Reportedly, Bluesky saw an extraordinary influx of 53,585 new sign-ups, which amounts to roughly 5% of the platform's existing user base of around 1.13 million accounts.

During a live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk mentioned the necessity of implementing a small fee as a means to combat the proliferation of bots.

Meanwhile, in a separate interaction on the platform, Musk expressed his admiration for Apple's recently released iPhone 15 series. This began when Apple CEO Tim Cook shared awe-inspiring photos taken with the iPhone 15 Pro Max by esteemed photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu.

"World-renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu show us creativity is limitless with iPhone 15 Pro Max. Their vivid photos display breathtaking views from the beauty of summer in Rhode Island to the other-worldly deserts of Utah," Cook posted on X on Friday.

Musk commended the exceptional quality of the iPhone's photos and videos, showcasing his keen interest in the device. "The beauty of iPhone pictures and video is incredible," he said.

In a moment of decisive enthusiasm, Musk stated, "I'm buying one!" in response to Cook's announcement that Apple's latest product lineup was now available worldwide.

