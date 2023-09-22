Elon Musk's X corp announces 'Circles' feature shutdown by October end

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Circles Feature on X to be disabled by October 31

X Corp, led by Elon Musk, has announced the discontinuation of Circles, a feature allowing users to curate a select group of up to 150 people for specific conversations. This feature functioned similarly to Instagram's Close Friends, permitting users to share posts exclusively with this chosen group rather than their entire follower list.

As per an update from the social network, X Corp is phasing out Circles effective October 31, 2023. After this date, users will no longer have the ability to create new posts restricted to their Circles, nor will they be able to add new members to their Circles. However, they will retain the option to remove individuals from their Circles by unfollowing them.

The process for removal is straightforward. Users can simply visit the account within their Circle and choose to unfollow. Consequently, the individual will no longer be part of their Circle and will not have access to past Circle Posts. Should users wish to re-add them, they can choose to follow them again without them automatically rejoining the Circle.

It's worth noting that Twitter, not X Corp, initially introduced Circles, referred to as "Circle," in August of 2022. The platform initially conducted testing with a limited user group before expanding its availability.

It seems the company is now shifting its focus towards Communities, a feature similar to Facebook Groups.

Furthermore, In a recent live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, discussed the possibility of introducing a monthly fee for all users.

Reportedly, Musk mentioned that charging a nominal fee could be an effective strategy to counteract the widespread use of bots.

Inputs from IANS

