Apple's iPhone 15 series now available for purchase in India | Sale is LIVE now

The eagerly awaited iPhone 15 series is officially on sale starting this Friday. After a round of pre-orders that began on September 15, Apple enthusiasts can now get their hands on the latest models, both in stores and on the official Apple website. In a show of remarkable enthusiasm, Apple customers in Delhi were seen lining up as early as 4 AM outside Apple's Saket outlet. The lines even extended beyond the confines of the mall.

Starting from 8:00 AM today, customers can make their purchases from Apple's official stores and website. The iPhone 15 lineup comprises four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The grand unveiling of the new iPhone series took place at the much-anticipated Wanderlust Event 2023 on September 12. Alongside the iPhones, Apple also introduced the latest Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C functionality.

For those eyeing the new Apple Watch Series 9, the starting price is ₹ 41,900, while the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) is priced at ₹ 29,900.

iPhone 15 Series Prices in India:

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, featuring finishes in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Storage options range from 128GB to 512GB, with prices starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Offered with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, with finishes in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 134,900, providing storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max begins at Rs 159,900 and offers storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

