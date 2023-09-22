Microsoft Surface Event: Windows 11 update, new Surface laptops, Binge-Edge upgrades, and more

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Copilot in Windows

Microsoft's Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, in Surface Event emphasised the pivotal role of generative AI in the company's product lineup. This push begins with the upcoming release of Windows 11, featuring the innovative AI-driven Copilot feature. Alongside, Microsoft introduced a new range of potent Surface laptops.

The Windows 11 Update, boasting over 150 new features, is slated for release on September 26. It will bring Copilot's AI prowess to applications like Paint, Photos, and Clipchamp, enhancing user experiences on Windows PCs.

Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, stated, "Microsoft Copilot will uniquely incorporate the context and intelligence of the web, your work data, and your current PC activities to offer better assistance while prioritising your privacy and security."

This seamless feature will be accessible in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, Edge, and Bing. It will function as an app or activate with a simple right-click.

Commercial users can access Microsoft 365 Copilot from November 1, which will feature an enhanced M365 Chat and expanded capabilities for Copilot in various applications like Outlook, Excel, Loop, OneNote, OneDrive, and Word.

Microsoft will soon introduce access to OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 image generator, enabling users to create images directly within a chat interface.

"We are entering a new era of AI, one that is fundamentally changing how we relate to and benefit from technology," Mehdi mentioned in a statement.

Furthermore, Microsoft introduced new Surface laptops, including the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with a 14.4-inch display, starting at $1,999. Powered by Intel’s 13th generation chips, it offers superior graphics performance and versatile connectivity options. The Surface Laptop Go 3, featuring a 12.4-inch touchscreen and up to 15 hours of battery life, was also unveiled. It starts at $799 and will be available from October 3.

