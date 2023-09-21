Amazon introduces new AI enabled smart echo devices: All details here

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon unveils advanced echo devices with new AI capabilities

In a recent hardware event, Amazon introduced an upgraded line-up of Echo smart speakers with enhanced Alexa capabilities and advanced AI. The showcased devices include the next-gen Echo Show 8, all-new Echo Hub, and the latest Echo Frames. Notably, Amazon also partnered with eyewear manufacturer Safilo to integrate Alexa features with iconic Carrera designs.

"These new Echo devices give customers more ways to experience the world’s best personal AI -- and the growing generative AI capabilities that will be coming to Alexa soon -- at home and on the go,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa and Fire TV.

The new Echo Show 8 boasts major improvements, including faster response times for common smart home requests through localised processing. It also features a centered 13-megapixel camera for better video calls and an enhanced audio pipeline to reduce background noise.

Furthermore, the Echo Show 8 introduces Adaptive Content, using on-device computer vision technology to adjust on-screen content based on the user's proximity. Available in Glacier White and Charcoal, the Echo Show 8 is priced at $149.99 and is set to ship on October 25.

Launching this fall is the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition, prioritising a photo-forward mode with rotating personal images. Customers receive 25 GB of storage from Amazon Photos, and the PhotosPlus subscription, available at $159.99, offers a six-month free trial, with an option to renew at $1.99 per month.

The Echo Hub, priced at $179.99, serves as Amazon's inaugural smart home control panel, offering an intuitive interface for connecting and managing smart devices. It features an eight-inch touch-enabled display with a customisable smart home dashboard, enhanced by Adaptive Content for seamless transitions between screens.

Additionally, Amazon rolled out enhanced conversational voice search with generative AI, along with powerful upgrades to the Fire TV series, including the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This new Stick, priced under $50, offers nearly 30% more power than its predecessor and supports Wi-Fi 6. The event also saw the introduction of the Fire TV Soundbar, promising immersive audio for a better entertainment experience.

