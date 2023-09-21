WhatsApp's new upgrades: in-app shopping, ordering a meal, and more

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp boosts business chats with new features

In a recent update, WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, has unveiled a range of features designed to enhance user-business interactions. Among these features is "Flows," which allows businesses to create personalised forms within the chat window for services like seat selection, meal orders, and appointment booking. WhatsApp stated that Flows will be gradually rolled out over the next few weeks.

Another significant addition is "Meta Verified" for WhatsApp businesses. This badge offers businesses enhanced account support and protection against impersonation. It comes with premium features, including the ability to create a discoverable custom WhatsApp page through web search, as well as multi-device support for efficient customer responses.

The company is planning to test Meta Verified with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app before extending it to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.

In addition, WhatsApp, with over 500 million users in India, has expanded its payment capabilities. Users can now add items to their cart and make payments using various supported methods, such as UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. The company has partnered with online payment solutions providers Razorpay and PayU to facilitate seamless payments for users.

Furthermore, Meta's founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, acknowledged India's leading role in embracing messaging as the preferred mode for accomplishing tasks. He made this remark during a virtual address at the Conversations event in Mumbai, where Meta introduced a range of tools aimed at empowering businesses using WhatsApp.

Recently, WhatsApp's introduction of the Channels feature has also garnered significant attention. In a recent development, Narendra Modi joined this new WhatsApp community on 19 September, marking another noteworthy step in the ongoing effort to facilitate continuous communication.

