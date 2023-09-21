Thursday, September 21, 2023
     
iPhone users experience battery drain problems with iOS 17: Here's all you need to know

It might be advisable for users with devices still operating on iOS 16.6 to exercise patience and await the next iteration of iOS 17 before proceeding with the update.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2023 8:23 IST
Image Source : APPLE iOS 17 rollout sparks battery issues for some iPhone users

In the latest tech development, the much-anticipated iOS 17 update has made its way to users' devices over a span of just 24 hours, introducing a range of new features and performance enhancements. However, for some older iPhone models such as Xr, 11, 12, and even 13, a common concern has emerged - battery drain issues post-installation of the new iOS version.

Numerous users have taken to platforms like Reddit to express their worries, marking a recurring pattern with recent iOS updates over the years. Apple's own support page has seen an influx of complaints regarding diminished battery life after upgrading to iOS 17. This surge in feedback suggests a need for Apple to address the issue, possibly through a forthcoming iOS 17.1 release.

Data from a GeekBench battery test further states these user experiences, revealing a notable decline in overall battery performance. Intriguingly, the iPhone Xr and iPhone 13 models emerged as the most adversely affected by the iOS 17 update.

In addition, the iOS 17 update introduces some noteworthy features. Users now have the ability to customise outgoing call screens, providing a more personalised calling experience. There's also an option to redirect incoming calls to voicemail and access transcriptions. In case a FaceTime call goes unanswered, quick voice or video messages can be sent. Moreover, users can effortlessly mute or unmute themselves using their AirPods, enhancing convenience during calls.

While the iOS 17 update brings exciting new capabilities, it's crucial for Apple to quickly address the reported battery drain concerns, ensuring users can enjoy a seamless and optimised experience on their devices.

