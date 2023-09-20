WhatsApp on iPad: Long-awaited testing phase begins | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp's iOS app enters testing phase for Apple iPad

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly in the process of testing an optimised version of its iOS app for Apple iPad users. The beta version of WhatsApp for iPad can now be accessed via the TestFlight app by beta testers who are already using the beta app on their iPhones.

According to WABetaInfo, the specific version, 23.19.1.71, of WhatsApp’s TestFlight app now includes compatibility with iPad devices. To set up WhatsApp on your iPad, users will need to have the beta iOS version of the app installed on both their iPhones and iPads.

Once this step is complete, users will need to open WhatsApp Settings on their iPhone, select "Linked devices," and then tap "Link a device" to scan the provided QR code using their iPad. This process establishes a connection between the iPhone and iPad, allowing users to use WhatsApp on their tablet independently, without the need for the phone to be connected to the internet. This is particularly beneficial for individuals who often work on their tablets.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that messages and calls remain protected with end-to-end encryption when utilising the companion mode.

While the companion mode is still in the testing phase, there are some features that may not function optimally, such as the ability to view and post status updates, as well as certain functionalities related to live location sharing. The platform intends to rectify these issues by implementing bug fixes and several enhancements in a forthcoming update of the app.

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for the availability of the WhatsApp for iPad app on the App Store. Users can look forward to this convenient addition, which will enhance their messaging experience on Apple tablets

