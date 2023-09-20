iOS 17's safari update now allows you to lock private tabs: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iOS 17 update: Here's how you can lock private tabs in safari

Apple recently rolled out the much-anticipated iOS 17 update for iPhones launched in 2018 and later models. This update brings a host of user-friendly enhancements, with a special focus on privacy. One notable addition is the ability to use Face ID or Touch ID to unlock private tabs in the Safari browser.

This means that even if your device is already unlocked, accessing these tabs requires an extra layer of biometric authentication. This handy feature offers added privacy, especially when sharing your device with others. To enable or disable this feature, simply go to Settings > Safari > Toggle 'Require Face ID to Unlock Private Browsing' as per your preference.

ALSO READ | How to get Jio AirFiber connection: A quick guide

In addition, iOS 17 introduces improved Dual SIM management. This is a boon for users juggling work and personal affairs with separate SIM cards. Now, you can conveniently organise your messages based on your primary and secondary SIM cards. Furthermore, users have the option to set distinct ringtones for each SIM, providing practical benefits for both personal and work scenarios.

Furthermore, the company has rolled out its latest suite of free software updates, extending across iPads, Watches, and Apple TV, along with introducing new iCloud+ subscription options. For iPad users, the release of iPadOS 17 introduces a range of personalisation features.

ALSO READ | 'Here's a picture from the new Parliament Building': PM Modi joins WhatsApp Channels

iPadOS 17 is compatible with various iPad models including the 6th generation and later, iPad mini from the 5th generation onward, iPad Air from the 3rd generation onward, and several iPad Pro models.

Notably, Apple users now also have the choice of two expanded iCloud+ plans, offering 6TB for Rs 2,999 per month and 12TB for Rs 5,900 per month.

Latest Technology News