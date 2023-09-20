Wednesday, September 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. How to get Jio AirFiber connection: A quick guide

How to get Jio AirFiber connection: A quick guide

The company has categorised Jio AirFiber into two groups – AirFiber and AirFiber Max. The distinction lies in the speed they offer. Additionally, the company has introduced six distinct plans to cater to various user needs.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2023 6:56 IST
Tech tips: How to get Jio AirFiber connection
Image Source : JIO Tech tips: How to get Jio AirFiber connection

Last month, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, announced the unveiling of Jio's new AirFiber service during the company's 46th annual general meeting. This new service has now been officially launched in India on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The company has introduced 'JioAirFiber' services across eight major metro cities in India. These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Jio AirFiber is a comprehensive solution catering to home entertainment, smart home services, and high-speed broadband. It offers wireless connectivity that matches the performance of fiber optic speeds. Setting it up is a breeze – simply plug it in, power it on, and you'll have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot right in your home. 

ALSO READ | Dyson to unveil 'Dyson Zone' noise-cancelling headphones in India on October 4

According to the company, this hotspot is linked to ultra-fast internet using cutting-edge True 5G technology, ensuring lightning-fast speeds.

JioAirFiber offers two main categories of plans – AirFiber and AirFiber Max. Under AirFiber, users can access plans with speeds of 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps, with prices starting at Rs 599. For AirFiber Max, users can subscribe to plans with speeds of 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1000 Mbps, starting at Rs 1,499. It's worth noting that the AirFiber Max service will be available in select areas.

To get a connection, follow these steps:

Reach out to Jio through these methods:

Related Stories
Jio to launch AirFiber 5G router on September 19: All details revealed

Jio to launch AirFiber 5G router on September 19: All details revealed

Reliance AGM 2023: Ambani sets succession plan in motion, unveils Jio AirFiber launch date

Reliance AGM 2023: Ambani sets succession plan in motion, unveils Jio AirFiber launch date

Jio Financial Services shares touch upper circuit limit for third straight trading day

Jio Financial Services shares touch upper circuit limit for third straight trading day

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 per cent from 5 per cent

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 per cent from 5 per cent

Jio discontinue bonus data from Rs 999 prepaid plan

Jio discontinue bonus data from Rs 999 prepaid plan

  • Give a missed call to 60008-60008 to start booking via WhatsApp.
  • Visit www.jio.com.
  • Head to the nearest Jio Store to book a connection.

Book your AirFiber connection by registering and sharing some basic details.

ALSO READ | Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G set for September 22 launch: Here's what to expect

Once registered, Jio will promptly get in touch with you and prioritize connecting your home as soon as the services in your building are ready.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News