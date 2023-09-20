How to get Jio AirFiber connection: A quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Tech tips: How to get Jio AirFiber connection

Last month, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, announced the unveiling of Jio's new AirFiber service during the company's 46th annual general meeting. This new service has now been officially launched in India on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The company has introduced 'JioAirFiber' services across eight major metro cities in India. These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Jio AirFiber is a comprehensive solution catering to home entertainment, smart home services, and high-speed broadband. It offers wireless connectivity that matches the performance of fiber optic speeds. Setting it up is a breeze – simply plug it in, power it on, and you'll have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot right in your home.

ALSO READ | Dyson to unveil 'Dyson Zone' noise-cancelling headphones in India on October 4

According to the company, this hotspot is linked to ultra-fast internet using cutting-edge True 5G technology, ensuring lightning-fast speeds.

JioAirFiber offers two main categories of plans – AirFiber and AirFiber Max. Under AirFiber, users can access plans with speeds of 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps, with prices starting at Rs 599. For AirFiber Max, users can subscribe to plans with speeds of 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1000 Mbps, starting at Rs 1,499. It's worth noting that the AirFiber Max service will be available in select areas.

To get a connection, follow these steps:

Reach out to Jio through these methods:

Give a missed call to 60008-60008 to start booking via WhatsApp.

Visit www.jio.com.

Head to the nearest Jio Store to book a connection.

Book your AirFiber connection by registering and sharing some basic details.

ALSO READ | Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G set for September 22 launch: Here's what to expect

Once registered, Jio will promptly get in touch with you and prioritize connecting your home as soon as the services in your building are ready.

Latest Technology News