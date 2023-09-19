Dyson to unveil 'Dyson Zone' noise-cancelling headphones in India on October 4

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Dyson Zone

Dyson, a consumer electronics company known for its high-quality vacuum cleaners, is gearing up to venture into the Indian wearable market by introducing its inaugural noise-cancelling headphones early next month. Branded as 'Dyson Zone', these headphones will make their debut on October 4, marking Dyson's initial foray into the realm of wearable technology, all while promising a pure audio experience coupled with advanced noise-cancellation capabilities.

Last March, Dyson unveiled its 'Dyson Zone' noise-cancelling headphones to the global audience. Following more than five years of intensive research and development, these high-fidelity headphones are set to make their grand entrance into the Indian market on the aforementioned date. Designed to confront the challenges posed by urban noise, they aim to deliver an immersive listening experience characterized by high-fidelity audio, potentially setting new benchmarks in audio technology.

Dyson's move into the Indian wearable market is strategically timed, considering the sector's impressive growth trajectory. In the first half of 2023 (1H23), India's wearable market saw a remarkable surge of 53.3 per cent in year-over-year growth, with a total shipment of 57.8 million units. Interestingly, advanced features that were once exclusive to premium products are gradually becoming more accessible through affordable models.

During the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23), the report notes that 32.8 million wearables were shipped, reflecting an impressive year-over-year growth of 37.2 per cent and a quarter-on-quarter growth of 30.6 per cent. This trend underscores the rising popularity of wearables among Indian consumers, emphasizing the potential for innovative products like Dyson's 'Dyson Zone' headphones in this burgeoning market.

Dyson's entry into the wearable technology sector signals the brand's intention to diversify its product offerings and cater to the evolving needs and preferences of Indian consumers who increasingly demand advanced and multifunctional gadgets that enhance their daily lives.

As the October 4 launch date approaches, expectations are building regarding how Dyson's advanced noise-cancelling headphones will fare in India's competitive wearable technology landscape, where audio quality and noise-cancellation capabilities are highly valued by tech-savvy consumers.

