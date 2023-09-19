Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G set for September 22 launch: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G

Tecno, a notable handset manufacturer, is gearing up to introduce its inaugural flip phone, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. This comes hot on the heels of their recent launch, the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which marked the debut of a smartphone under Rs 1 lakh. The Tecno Phantom V Fold is poised to compete with devices like the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

According to market research firm Counterpoint Research, the global shipments of foldable smartphones are anticipated to surpass 100 million by 2027, with Samsung and Apple expected to lead the segment.

The much-anticipated Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is set to be unveiled globally on September 22. Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it may be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. In terms of competition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is launched at a starting price of Rs 99,999, while the Moto Razr 40 is available at Rs 59,999.

The device is anticipated to be available in a distinctive purple shade, as indicated by an Amazon India microsite. Additionally, it is likely to be launched in black and blue variants, according to a teaser. The microsite also offers a glimpse of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G with purple accents.

Renowned tipster Paras Guglani previously shared an in-depth specification sheet for the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G, identified by model number AD11. Expected features of the device may include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in memory. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in two storage configurations — 8GB+256GB and 8GB+512GB.

The phone is anticipated to come pre-loaded with the Android 13 operating system. The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is likely to be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options may encompass a USB-C port, 5G capability, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, running Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1, supports one nano SIM and one eSIM. As for sensors, it boasts the standard array including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor.

