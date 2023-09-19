Apple drops iOS 17 update: NameDrop, Music, CarPlay, and more | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iOS 17 is here: Check new features, compatibility, and installation guide

Apple has rolled out the highly anticipated iOS 17 update, promising a more personalised and intuitive iPhone experience. Unveiled at the WWDC event in June, the update has undergone thorough beta testing and is now ready for global deployment.

New features enhance communication:

iOS 17 introduces several exciting features aimed at enhancing communication. One standout addition is "Contact Posters," allowing users to customise their profiles when interacting with fellow iPhone users. Additionally, FaceTime now supports voicemails for both audio and video calls, bringing a new level of interaction.

Revamped AirDrop with NameDrop:

AirDrop receives a significant upgrade with the introduction of "NameDrop." This feature simplifies the sharing of contact details by merely tapping two iPhones together. It also enables users to share videos, music, and games seamlessly through SharePlay.

Enhancements in Music and CarPlay:

The Music app gains support for collaborative playlists and cross-fade, while in CarPlay, SharePlay support lets everyone in the car contribute to the music selection.

ALSO READ | Apple's iOS 17 update arriving September 18: Check your iPhone's eligibility and learn how to install

Refined Typing Experience:

iOS 17 refines the typing experience with an improved autocorrect powered by machine learning. This adaptive system learns your typing style and predicts your words accurately. Additionally, dictation has been fine-tuned for enhanced accuracy.

Interactive Widgets for Home Screen:

For fans of Home Screen widgets, iOS 17 brings support for interactive widgets. This means you can now interact with widgets directly without having to navigate to their respective apps.

Introducing Standby Mode:

A new addition is the Standby mode, which activates when your iPhone is charging horizontally. It offers a sleek display with widgets for time, calendar, alarms, and more.

Accessibility Improvements:

iOS 17 places special emphasis on accessibility. The update introduces features like Assistive Access for users with cognitive disabilities and Personal Voice for those at risk of speech loss. Live Speech empowers nonspeaking users to type and have their words spoken.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp Beta tests automatic end-to-end encryption verification

Innovative Journal App:

A new Journal app uses machine learning to suggest moments worth preserving. Whether it's a photo, a song, or a workout, your iPhone will prompt you to journal about it.

Supported Devices:

iOS 17 is compatible with a range of devices, including iPhone models powered by an A12 Bionic chip or newer. Users can check for the update by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. Here's the list of devices that are compatible with iOS 17.

iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 12 and 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13 and 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen), iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Latest Technology News