WhatsApp Beta tests automatic end-to-end encryption verification

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new 'automatic security code verification' feature for its end-to-end encryption. This update is currently being tested by a select group of beta testers on Android. The feature aims to streamline the process of verifying if messages are encrypted from end to end.

According to WABetaInfo, It functions automatically, eliminating the need for user intervention. This system, referred to as “Key Transparency,” boosts the overall security and privacy of user conversations by confirming the use of a secure connection.

However, the platform will still retain the option for manual verification in case the automatic process encounters any issues or if it's not available. This automatic verification feature proves especially useful in situations where traditional methods like QR code scanning or manual verification are impractical, allowing users to easily verify encryption remotely.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp is reportedly working on enabling "third-party chat" support for Android users. This development is in response to new European Union (EU) regulations. This feature will allow users to communicate with one another using different messaging apps. For instance, a Signal app user will be able to send a message to a WhatsApp user, even without having a WhatsApp account.

This announcement follows the recent confirmation by the European Commission that Meta falls under the category of a "gatekeeper" as per the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). This designation mandates that communication platforms like WhatsApp must allow interoperability with third-party messaging apps by March 2024.

Furthermore, Meta has recently also announced the rollout of WhatsApp Channels which will take place globally in the coming weeks. WhatsApp Channels is a new one-way broadcast tool within the popular instant messaging app. It offers a private avenue to receive updates from both individuals and organisations.

