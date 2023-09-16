X introduces notification feature for community notes deletions: Know what it is

Follow us on Image Source : X X's new notification feature for community notes deletions

X, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a new feature that allows users to receive notifications about who deletes a post they have annotated with a Community Note. This move is aimed at providing users who add Community Notes with an additional tool to hold others accountable.

The company stated, "Contributors consistently say their goal is to keep others well-informed. This can happen when a helpful note appears on a post, and also when an erroneous post gets deleted." Starting immediately, writers will receive notifications when a post on which they have written a note gets deleted.

In a recent update, X also announced that users rating a note will now have the opportunity to see more note proposals, giving them a chance to consider various notes before submitting their rating.

Furthermore, the company has extended the ability to add Community Notes to misleading or AI-generated videos on its platform. This expansion means that notes written on videos will automatically appear on other posts containing matching videos. This is a major step in providing context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and more. This feature is available to all top writers and eligible Community Notes contributors.

The community notes feature, initially known as Birdwatch, was launched by Elon Musk last year and has since been expanded to several countries. These updates mark a significant step in providing users with enhanced tools to contribute to a safer and more informative online environment.

The company has also introduced a new feature for its Premium subscribers. This feature allows users to hide their 'likes' tab from public view. When this option is turned on, the likes tab will completely vanish from a Premium user's profile.

