What makes iPhone 15 stand out from iPhone 14? Here's all you need to know

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Apple has introduced its latest offering, the iPhone 15, building on the success of the previous iPhone 14 model. This iteration brings several notable improvements, enhancing the user experience.

One of the significant changes is the adoption of USB-C charging technology, a departure from the Lightning port. This shift promises added convenience for users, as it allows compatibility with third-party chargers which potentially eliminates the need for multiple charging accessories.

iPhone 14 offers a USB-C to Lightning Cable and iPhone 15 offers a USB‑C Charge Cable that supports fast charging and is compatible with USB‑C power adapters and computer ports.

The iPhone 15 also introduces the Dynamic Island notch, a feature absent in the iPhone 14. This notch allows users to receive real-time notifications such as cab status, food delivery tracking, and battery charging alerts. While not a game-changer, it adds a practical touch to the display tech.

In terms of camera capabilities, the iPhone 15 steps up its game with a 48MP primary rear camera equipped with sensor-shift OIS, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens. This configuration surpasses the iPhone 14's dual 12MP camera system, potentially leading to improved photo quality. Additionally, the optical zoom on the iPhone 15 has been enhanced to a 4X range, a notable upgrade from the 2x zoom of its predecessor.

Apple has also drawn a clear distinction between the vanilla and Pro iPhone models. The base model now boasts the powerful A16 Bionic chip, which was previously exclusive to the Pro versions. Meanwhile, the newly launched A17 Pro chip graces the iPhone 15 Pro series.

While the visual differences between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 may not be immediately apparent, Apple has made subtle changes that could impact user experience. The iPhone 15 features an aluminium frame with a color-infused glass back panel, whereas the iPhone 14 was constructed with an aluminium frame and a traditional glass back.

In summary, the iPhone 15 brings a host of upgrades, from the introduction of USB-C charging to enhanced camera capabilities and a more powerful processor.

