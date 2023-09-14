Thursday, September 14, 2023
     
iPhone 15 USB-C port enables direct charging of AirPods and Apple Watch

In India, the iPhone 15 series starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Pro begins at Rs 1,34,900 for this year's buyers. These new models will be available starting September 22.

New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2023
Image Source : APPLE One cable, many devices: iPhone 15's USB-C port expands charging options

Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone 15 series, featuring a notable change - the introduction of a USB-C port, replacing the familiar Lightning port. This move opens up new possibilities for charging options. Users can now charge AirPods or an Apple Watch directly from their iPhone 15 using an appropriate cable, like a USB-C to USB-C cable for the new AirPods Pro 2 USB-C Charging Case or a USB-C Apple Watch charging puck.

This innovation offers practical benefits. If your AirPods or Apple Watch runs low on battery and you don't have a charger handy, you can rely on the iPhone's battery for a quick recharge which eliminates the need to carry an extra battery pack.

According to reports from MacRumors, the USB-C port offers added convenience by allowing the use of a single charging cable for Macs, iPads, iPhones, and various other USB-C accessories.

ALSO READ | Apple cuts prices for iPhone 14 Series post iPhone 15 launch: Check details here

For iPhone 15 Pro models, the USB-C port also translates to faster USB 3 transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s, provided you use the appropriate cable. In contrast, iPhone 15 models are limited to USB 2 charging speeds, similar to those of the Lightning port.

The iPhone 15 is offered in three storage variants: 128GB for Rs 79,900, and 256GB, and comes in Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black color options. The iPhone 15 Plus also has three storage options — 128GB at Rs 89,900, 256GB at Rs 99,900, and 512GB at Rs 1,19,900. It is available in the same color choices.

ALSO READ | Apple iPhone 15 Series: Key specs, price, and availability in India revealed

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro offers four storage configurations. Finally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available in three storage options: 256GB for Rs 1,59,900, 512GB for Rs 1,79,900, and the high-end 1TB version for Rs 1,99,900. Just like the iPhone 15 Pro, the Pro Max version is available in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium this year.

