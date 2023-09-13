Apple Event 2023: iOS 17 update drops on September 18 - Free for all users

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iOS 17 Goes Live on September 18 as a Free Update

Wonderlust 2023: During Apple's much-anticipated annual iPhone event, the tech giant introduced a range of impressive releases. Alongside the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 9, the company announced that iOS 17 will be available as a free software update starting Monday, September 18.

iOS 17, which has been in public preview since June, showcased a host of design enhancements. Notable features include customisable outgoing call screens, allowing users to choose what shows up when they make a call. There's also an option to divert incoming calls to voicemail and read a transcription of them instead. Users can now send quick voice or video messages if a FaceTime call goes unanswered, and they can mute/unmute themselves using their AirPods.

ALSO READ | Wonderlust 2023: Apple launches AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB‐C charging | Price and availability in India

A nostalgic touch is the ability to pick up calls while the person is leaving a message, reminiscent of the days of answering machines. Additionally, iOS 17 will automatically transcribe audio messages for added convenience.

In the Messages app, a major update comes in the form of stickers. Users can now attach emoji stickers to their messages and create Live Stickers using content from their camera roll, along with additional effects and text.

Among other noteworthy message features is "Check In," which notifies trusted contacts when you've safely reached your destination. "NameDrop" is an extension of AirDrop, streamlining the sharing of contact information. Placing two phones in close proximity will facilitate the exchange. Moreover, AirDrop now supports sharing larger files. Bringing two iPhones together will generate a download link that can be accessed later, once connected to WiFi.

ALSO READ | Apple launches new iPhones 15 series and Watch Series 9: Details

Furthermore, the company has also introduced the Watch Series 9, boasting enhanced features and marking a substantial environmental achievement. This watch is powered by the new S9 SiP, delivering improved performance and capabilities, a new double-tap gesture, a brighter display, faster on-device Siri with health data access, Precision Finding for iPhone, and more.

Latest Technology News