Apple launches new iPhones 15 series and Watch Series 9: Details

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple event

Apple has finally unleashed the most awaited iPhone 15 series in the Wonderlust event which took place in Cupertino, California. Also, the tech giant has introduced a new range of Watches in the event.

Image Source : INDIA TVApple Event

Apple Watch Series 9 launched with a handy double-tap feature

Apple has introduced the Watch Series 9, boasting enhanced features and marking a substantial environmental achievement. This watch is powered by the new S9 SiP, delivering improved performance and capabilities, a new double-tap gesture, a brighter display, faster on-device Siri with health data access, Precision Finding for iPhone, and more. It operates on watchOS 10, offering redesigned apps, the Smart Stack, new watch faces, cycling and hiking features, and tools for mental health support.

Apple unveils Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 2, an enhanced version of its capable and rugged smartwatch. It features the powerful S9 SiP, a double-tap gesture, Apple's brightest display, an extended altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced water adventure capabilities. Running watchOS 10, it offers redesigned apps, the Smart Stack, cycling experiences, outdoor exploration features, and a new Modular Ultra watch face. Despite these improvements, it maintains the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Apple debuts iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Image Source : APPLEiPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring a groundbreaking colour-infused back glass with a textured matte finish and a contoured edge on the aluminium frame. These models include the Dynamic Island and an advanced camera system highlighted by a 48MP Main camera for ultra-high-resolution photos and a new 2x Telephoto option for versatile optical zoom. Additionally, the iPhone 15 series enhances portrait photography and offers Roadside Assistance via satellite through Apple's satellite infrastructure. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, these iPhones come in vibrant colours and will be available for pre-order starting September 15, with availability on September 22.

Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Image Source : APPLEiPhone 15 Pro

Apple has introduced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, showcasing a lightweight yet robust aerospace-grade titanium design. These models feature contoured edges and an adaptable Action button for personalization. With enhancements to the camera system, they offer the equivalent of seven professional lenses, including a 48MP Main camera with super-high-resolution 24MP default mode, advanced portrait capabilities, Night mode, and Smart HDR improvements. The iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusively presents a 5x Telephoto camera. A17 Pro delivers exceptional gaming and performance, and a supercharged USB‑C connector with USB 3 speeds, enabling advanced workflows. They also incorporate Roadside Assistance via satellite. Pre-orders start on September 15, and availability begins on September 22, featuring four distinctive finishes.

ALSO READ: Apple Event 2023 Highlights: iPhone 15 series and Watch 9 series launched

Latest Technology News