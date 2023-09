Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Apple Event 2023 live updates

Apple's highly anticipated annual event known for its iPhone launches is here. Taking place on September 12, this event, dubbed as 'Wonderlust,' is expected to introduce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Alongside the new iPhone lineup, Apple will also unveil two models of the Apple Watch and an updated USB-C edition of the Apple AirPods Pro.

Stay tuned for live updates on this event from 10:30 PM onwards.

