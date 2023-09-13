Wonderlust 2023: Apple launches AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB‐C charging | Price and availability in India

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple launches AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB‐C charging

Apple in its 'Wonderlust' event, unveiled the highly anticipated AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with a host of impressive upgrades. These earbuds now boast USB‐C charging capabilities and double the Active Noise Cancellation compared to their predecessors.

Starting September 22, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‐C) will be available at Rs 24,900. One of the standout features is an advanced Transparency mode, offering users a more immersive audio experience.

In addition, the new AirPods Pro provide an expanded range of ear tip sizes, ensuring an even better fit for a wide range of users. Apple has also enhanced dust resistance, making them more resilient for outdoor adventures.

Users will be delighted to know that with iOS 17, these AirPods Pro gain access to exciting new audio experiences like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness. This update brings a new level of customisation and convenience to the listening experience.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Furthermore, the company has streamlined charging solutions. Now, a single cable can be used to charge Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the latest iPhone 15 lineup. Moreover, users can charge their AirPods directly with the iPhone 15 models, which feature a USB‐C connector.

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) also comes with an improved IP54 rating for the earbuds and case, offering enhanced dust resistance. This means they're ready to accompany users on their favorite rugged adventures. The introduction of the H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro, along with a revolutionary wireless audio protocol, unlocks impressive 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with remarkably reduced audio latency.

One of the standout features is the Adaptive Audio listening mode, which dynamically adjusts the noise control based on the user's surroundings. This allows users to stay aware of their environment while minimizing distracting background noises.

