Apple iPhone 15 Series: Key specs, price, and availability in India revealed

Apple unveiled its highly anticipated next-generation iPhones on Tuesday, introducing the iPhone 15 series comprising four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. A notable milestone is the debut of the 'Make in India' iPhone 15, which will be available worldwide from September 22.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, offering a range of vibrant finishes including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. They are available in storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, also available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, feature premium finishes in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 134,900 and offers storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159,900 and provides 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. Pre-orders for all four models will be available in over 40 countries, including India, starting September 15, with availability beginning on September 22.

These new devices showcase a striking design with contoured edges, an innovative Action button for personalisation, significant camera enhancements, and the powerful A17 Pro chip for top-tier performance and gaming experiences.

The introduction of a new USB‑C connector, boasting speeds up to 20 times faster than USB 2, along with new video formats, enables advanced pro workflows that were previously unattainable.

In a noteworthy move, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature premium titanium construction, making them Apple's lightest Pro models ever, thanks to their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio.

According to the company, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus stand out with their industry-first color-infused back glass, complete with a stunning textured matte finish and a newly contoured edge on the aluminum frame. Both models sport the Dynamic Island, along with an advanced camera system designed to effortlessly capture extraordinary moments in daily life.

