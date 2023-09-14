What is WhatsApp Channels? How it works? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : META WhatsApp Channels: A private broadcast tool by Meta

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has revealed the launch of WhatsApp Channels in over 150 countries, including India. WhatsApp Channels is a new one-way broadcast tool within the popular instant messaging app. It offers a private avenue to receive updates from both individuals and organisations.

The company mentioned that with Channels, they are dedicated to establishing the most private broadcast service possible. Channels operate independently from your regular chats, and the choice of who you follow remains confidential, undisclosed to other followers. The company said it also ensures the safeguarding of personal information for both administrators and followers.

To access Channels, users will find a dedicated tab labeled "Updates" alongside the existing Status feature, where they can select and follow channels of interest.

Key Features of WhatsApp Channels

Enhanced Directory : Users can easily discover channels based on their country, with automatic filters. Additionally, they can explore new, highly active, and popular channels based on follower count.

: Users can easily discover channels based on their country, with automatic filters. Additionally, they can explore new, highly active, and popular channels based on follower count. Reactions : Users can express feedback through emojis, and the total reaction count will be visible without revealing individual reactions.

: Users can express feedback through emojis, and the total reaction count will be visible without revealing individual reactions. Editing : Admins will soon have the ability to make updates for up to 30 days, after which they will be automatically deleted from servers.

: Admins will soon have the ability to make updates for up to 30 days, after which they will be automatically deleted from servers. Forwarding: When forwarding an update to chats or groups, it will include a link back to the channel for easy access to additional information.

Creating a Channel on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp Web and navigate to Channels by clicking the Channels icon. Select "Create channel". Follow onscreen instructions and provide a channel name to finalize the creation. The name can be changed later if desired. Optionally, customize your channel by adding a description and icon to enhance visibility. Click "Create channel" to complete the process.

