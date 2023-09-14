12 Lakh+ accounts banned by X corp for policy breaches in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X Corp bans over 12 Lakh accounts in India

In the past month, Elon Musk's company, X Corp, which was formerly known as Twitter, has taken strict measures to ensure safety on its platform in India. They reported banning a significant number of accounts, a total of 1,282,414, between July 26 and August 25. These actions were primarily taken against accounts promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. Additionally, 2,307 accounts were removed for promoting terrorism.

X Corp, now led by CEO Linda Yaccarino received 1,467 complaints from Indian users during this period, covering various issues. The company's grievance redressal mechanisms processed 78 of these complaints, specifically related to account suspensions. After careful review, they decided to reinstate 10 of the suspended accounts, while the rest remain suspended.

The complaints received from India varied in nature, with the majority, 1,267, being related to abuse and harassment. Other concerns included hateful conduct (62), child sexual exploitation (43), and privacy infringement (27). To comply with the new IT Rules of 2021, major digital platforms like X Corp, with over 5 million users, are required to publish monthly reports detailing their compliance efforts.

Reportedly, In the preceding months, X Corp has been vigilant in maintaining a safe online environment. In the June-July period, they banned a record 2,395,495 accounts in India. This was followed by 544,473 accounts banned between May 26 and June 25. In the same period, 1,772 accounts were removed for promoting terrorism. Between June 26 and July 25, X Corp took action against 1,851,022 accounts and removed 2,865 accounts for similar reasons.

Under Elon Musk's leadership, X Corp has also been responsive to government requests, approving 83% of them to either restrict or block content globally, including in countries like India and Turkey.

