Wednesday, September 13, 2023
     
  4. Bluesky, the competitor to X, achieves a milestone with 1 million users

Bluesky has been focusing on enhancing moderation and content curation through increased staffing and improved tools, scaling up its infrastructure, and enabling network federation to accommodate growth.

September 13, 2023
Image Source : BLUESKY Bluesky surpasses 1 million users in competition with X

Bluesky, a platform often considered a rival to X (formerly known as Twitter), has reached a significant milestone by garnering over one million users. The company expressed its gratitude to early adopters and developers who contributed to this achievement and eagerly anticipates welcoming even more users in the near future, as mentioned in a blog post on Tuesday.

Rose Wang, responsible for strategy and operations at Bluesky, celebrated the momentous occasion by sharing a screenshot on X announcing the milestone of surpassing one million users.

Bluesky's current focus is on preparing for a wider user base. This involves enhancing moderation and content curation through increased staffing and improved tools, scaling up their infrastructure, and enabling network federation to accommodate growth. Additionally, they plan to iterate on the user experience of their app.

The journey to this milestone began in January when Bluesky released a beta version of their app, initially inviting a select group of people to test it out. By February, their user base had only reached a few hundred.

In August, Bluesky made the decision to impose "rate limits" to enhance network stability and security while assuring users that their posting experience would remain unaffected. This move came in response to a surge in traffic to Bluesky after Elon Musk's announcement that X would discontinue its "block" function, leading users to seek alternative platforms, according to reports from TechCrunch.

With its steadily growing user base, Bluesky is positioning itself as a viable alternative to mainstream social media platforms, promising improved moderation, network stability, and user experience as they continue to expand its reach and services.

Inputs from IANS

Breaking News

