Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  4. Vodafone Idea unveils 'Vi Priority' service, elevating postpaid customer experience

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced Vi Priority- a new service tailored to elevate the customer experience for its high-value postpaid subscribers. This service rollout comes after a successful pilot program conducted in specific regions, incorporating valuable insights from the trial.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2023 18:17 IST
Image Source : FILE Vi Priority service for enhancing customer experience

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a prominent telecommunications company in India, has unveiled a new service called 'Vi Priority' aimed at enhancing the customer experience for its high-value postpaid users. This service launch follows a pilot program conducted in select regions, leveraging insights gained during the trial.

Vi Priority is strategically designed to prioritize customer satisfaction and performance by offering a set of unique features. It targets Vi postpaid customers who are subscribed to high rental plans starting at INR 699 and above. Additionally, family plans with four or more connections are also eligible for this priority service. It is extended to senior citizens and long-term Vi customers who have been with the company for a decade or more.

As Vi Priority members, customers will benefit from several exclusive advantages:

  1. Direct Access to Premium Call Centre: Vi Priority users gain direct access to a 24/7 premium call centre service, allowing them to bypass interactive voice response (IVR) systems. Calls will be promptly attended to by senior customer support executives, ensuring a seamless customer experience.
  2. Zero Waiting at Vi Stores: Vi users can expect expedited service at Vi Stores, eliminating the need for prolonged wait times and enabling swift issue resolution.
  3. Effortless Bill Payment: The Vi App will feature an enhanced user interface and improved user experience for easier bill payments.
  4. Personalized Greetings: Vi Priority members will receive personalized greetings on their birthdays and anniversaries, adding a personal touch to their telecommunications service.
  5. Premium Onboarding: New customers can enjoy a premium onboarding experience tailored to their needs.

Vi Priority is available in nine circles, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. The service is expected to roll out across India shortly, ensuring a broader customer base can benefit from these enhanced features and priority services.

