Google sets up $20 million fund for responsible AI support

Google has recently introduced the Digital Futures Project, an effort to bring together diverse perspectives in order to better understand and tackle the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence (AI). Through this initiative, the company is planning to back researchers, arrange gatherings, and encourage discussions on public policies that promote the responsible advancement of AI.

According to IANS, as part of this project, Google.org is establishing a $20 million fund. This fund will offer grants to leading think tanks and educational institutions worldwide to facilitate discussions and studies on this significant technology.

The initial recipients of grants from the Digital Futures Fund include organisations like the Aspen Institute, Brookings Institution, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and others. These institutions are dedicated to studying and advancing responsible AI practices. The company mentioned that the fund will provide support to organisations from various countries across the globe, with more details about these organisations to be shared soon.

Earlier this year, US Vice President Kamala Harris emphasised to top leaders in the tech industry, including CEOs from Microsoft, Alphabet, and OpenAI, that the private sector bears a moral and legal duty to ensure the safety and security of their products.

She stressed that to fully reap the benefits of AI advancements, it is crucial to address both current and potential risks that AI may pose to individuals, society, and national security. These risks encompass concerns about safety, security, human and civil rights, privacy, jobs, and democratic values.

Harris highlighted that technological progress always brings both opportunities and risks, and generative AI is no exception. The White House also announced increased funding and policy guidance to encourage the development of responsible AI practices, mentioning the need for ethical and secure use of this transformative technology.

