Now create groups instantly with WhatsApp's latest update: Check details here

WhatsApp introduces new feature for easier group creation

In a move to enhance user-friendliness, WhatsApp, the widely used instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly rolling out a feature that allows users to create new group chats while forwarding messages. This new shortcut aims to save users time by enabling them to establish groups when they come across a message that prompts them to connect with specific contacts.

Although the official changelog on the App Store doesn't specify the features in this version, it has been discovered that WhatsApp is widely introducing a shortcut for swiftly creating a new group chat while forwarding messages, as reported by WABetaInfo.

Even though it's not mentioned in the official changelog, users can access the feature to create new group chats after installing this update. To check if this feature is enabled for your account, simply forward a message and see if the new shortcut to create a new group chat appears within the forwarding screen. It's worth noting that this feature is also accessible in the beta version of the app.

For those who don't have this feature yet, it's possible that some accounts may receive it over the next few weeks. To ensure you receive this feature in the future, make sure to regularly update WhatsApp from either the App Store or the TestFlight app.

This new feature, which allows the creation of a new group chat while forwarding messages, is available for iOS users who install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store. Make sure to install this update to enjoy an improved user experience.

In addition, WhatsApp is actively working on enabling the receipt of texts from third-party applications, aligning with new EU guidelines. In WhatsApp's Android version 2.23.19.8, a new blank screen labeled "third-party chats" was discovered, indicating that Meta is working towards cross-platform support for WhatsApp to comply with EU regulations, according to insights from WABetaInfo.

