Apple 2023 event tonight: When and where to watch? What's coming? Full details inside

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated 'Wonderlust' event, set to be the biggest phone launch of the year. Scheduled for tonight (September 12), the Cupertino-based tech giant is rumored to unveil an array of products.

When and where to watch:

The live stream of the event will kick off at 10:30 pm IST on September 12. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple campus in Cupertino, California. Viewers can tune in on Apple's official YouTube channel, apple.com, and the Apple TV app. Users can click the "Notify Me" option on the YouTube page to receive a reminder before it begins. For the most recent updates, one can also keep an eye on India TV Tech.

YouTube Link:

Anticipated Releases:

iPhone 15 Series : Four models are expected - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notable upgrades include USB-C charging and powerful A17 Bionic chip for Pro models, and A16 for standard versions.

: Four models are expected - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notable upgrades include USB-C charging and powerful A17 Bionic chip for Pro models, and A16 for standard versions. Apple Watch : Two new models are in the pipeline - Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

: Two new models are in the pipeline - Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. AirPods Pro: The next-gen AirPods Pro are also on the list.

Key Features:

iPhone 15 : All models will sport larger screens with slimmer bezels. The intriguing addition of "Dynamic Island" is anticipated for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

: All models will sport larger screens with slimmer bezels. The intriguing addition of "Dynamic Island" is anticipated for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. iPhone 15 Pro Series: These may feature a sleek titanium finish and possibly introduce an Action button in place of the Mute switch button. The Pro Max variant might include a periscope lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Operating System Updates:

Apple is likely to announce release dates for its upcoming operating systems, which were previewed at WWDC23 in June. These include iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Excitement is building as Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of these new products. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the 'Wonderlust' event!

