Apple's upcoming event expected to launch the new iPhone 15 with USB-C and iOS 17

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple expected to launch the new iPhone 15 with USB-C and iOS 17

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated 'Wonderlust' event, set to take place on September 12 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. This event promises to be a grand unveiling, featuring the latest iPhone 15 series, the debut of iOS 17, the introduction of new Apple Watch models, and potentially other product announcements.

One of the most notable expectations for the event is that Apple will break with tradition by equipping the iPhone 15 lineup with USB-C ports, replacing the proprietary Lightning connector, according to reports cited by The Verge. This shift could signal a significant move towards standardization in Apple's device ecosystem.

Moreover, it is anticipated that Apple might use this platform to announce the release dates for iOS 17 and watchOS 10, providing users with insights into the latest software enhancements and features.

While reports suggest that all iPhone 15 models will feature USB-C ports, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that the Pro and Pro Max variants will enjoy faster data transfer capabilities. These premium models are expected to boast "at least" USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 ports, while the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature USB 2.0 ports. Additionally, some iPhone 15 models are expected to support charging speeds of up to 35W, significantly enhancing the charging experience.

The iPhone 15 series is also rumoured to incorporate Dynamic Island and an ultra-wideband chip. The Pro and Pro Max models may feature a titanium frame, slimmer bezels, and a more easily repairable aluminum chassis, aligning with the design principles of the iPhone 14.

In terms of processing power, it's speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will house a faster A17 chip, built using the advanced 3nm process. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are likely to feature the A16 chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro.

Beyond the iPhone 15, Apple's event is expected to introduce the latest Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Ultra. While retaining its 49mm size, the Ultra version is anticipated to feature a darker titanium case. The Watch Series 9, on the other hand, may debut with an updated S9 processor.

Apple's commitment to USB-C could extend to its AirPods lineup, as reports suggest the event may feature the release of AirPods Pro with USB-C. While the charging case is set to embrace USB-C, details about changes to the AirPods themselves remain uncertain.

However, other anticipated Apple products, such as new Macs and iPads, are likely to remain undisclosed at this event, with Apple traditionally reserving these announcements for its October releases.

ALSO READ ASIA CUP 2023: India vs Pakistan match live streaming details

ALSO READ How to archive and unarchive posts from Instagram: A step-by-step guide

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News