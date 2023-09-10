India vs Pakistan match today: Live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Pakistan- Where to live watch live streaming

India and Pakistan are gearing up for a highly anticipated clash in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match, scheduled for Sunday, September 10. This face-off comes after their previous encounter on September 2 was called off due to rain. The game will take place at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. To account for the unpredictable weather, a reserve day has been allocated, allowing the match to continue on September 11 in case of rain disruptions. This marks the only Super 4 match with a reserve day in the tournament.

The Indian team is set to welcome back Jasprit Bumrah, who took a break during India's match against Nepal. Additionally, KL Rahul, who missed the first two matches for India in the tournament, may feature in Sunday's game. The Indian playing XI for the match has not been announced as of now.

Here are the key details for viewers eager to catch the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match:

When and Where to Watch:

Date: Sunday, September 10.

Sunday, September 10. Time: The match kicks off at 3 pm IST.

The match kicks off at 3 pm IST. Location: R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka.

Live Broadcast:

Viewers in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network to watch the match on television.

Live Streaming:

For those who prefer online streaming, the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Both India and Pakistan have announced their squads for the match:

Team India Squad (Playing XI Not Announced):

Team Pakistan Squad:

Abdullah Shafique Babar Azam (c) Fakhar Zaman Iftikhar Ahmed Imam-ul-Haq Mohammad Haris Saud Shakeel Mohammad Rizwan Faheem Ashraf Mohammad Nawaz Mohammad Wasim Jnr Salman Agha Shadab Khan Haris Rauf Naseem Shah Shaheen Afridi Usama Mir

Cricket fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting this match, which promises to be a thrilling encounter between two cricketing giants. With India and Pakistan facing off, the excitement and anticipation are running high in the cricketing community.

