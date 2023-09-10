Sunday, September 10, 2023
     
  India vs Pakistan match today: Live streaming details

India is set to face off against Pakistan in today's match and if you want to live stream, then here are the key details to catch the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2023 11:23 IST
India and Pakistan are gearing up for a highly anticipated clash in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match, scheduled for Sunday, September 10. This face-off comes after their previous encounter on September 2 was called off due to rain. The game will take place at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. To account for the unpredictable weather, a reserve day has been allocated, allowing the match to continue on September 11 in case of rain disruptions. This marks the only Super 4 match with a reserve day in the tournament.

The Indian team is set to welcome back Jasprit Bumrah, who took a break during India's match against Nepal. Additionally, KL Rahul, who missed the first two matches for India in the tournament, may feature in Sunday's game. The Indian playing XI for the match has not been announced as of now.

Here are the key details for viewers eager to catch the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match:

When and Where to Watch:

  • Date: Sunday, September 10.
  • Time: The match kicks off at 3 pm IST.
  • Location: R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka.

Live Broadcast:

  • Viewers in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network to watch the match on television.

Live Streaming:

  •  For those who prefer online streaming, the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Both India and Pakistan have announced their squads for the match:

Team India Squad (Playing XI Not Announced):

  1. Rohit Sharma (c)
  2. Shubman Gill
  3. Shreyas Iyer
  4. Suryakumar Yadav
  5. Tilak Varma
  6. Virat Kohli
  7. Ishan Kishan
  8. KL Rahul
  9. Axar Patel
  10. Hardik Pandya (vc)
  11. Ravindra Jadeja
  12. Jasprit Bumrah
  13. Kuldeep Yadav
  14. Mohammed Shami
  15. Mohammed Siraj
  16. Prasidh Krishna
  17. Shardul Thakur

Team Pakistan Squad:

  1. Abdullah Shafique
  2. Babar Azam (c)
  3. Fakhar Zaman
  4. Iftikhar Ahmed
  5. Imam-ul-Haq
  6. Mohammad Haris
  7. Saud Shakeel
  8. Mohammad Rizwan
  9. Faheem Ashraf
  10. Mohammad Nawaz
  11. Mohammad Wasim Jnr
  12. Salman Agha
  13. Shadab Khan
  14. Haris Rauf
  15. Naseem Shah
  16. Shaheen Afridi
  17. Usama Mir

Cricket fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting this match, which promises to be a thrilling encounter between two cricketing giants. With India and Pakistan facing off, the excitement and anticipation are running high in the cricketing community.

