How to archive and unarchive posts from Instagram: A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Know how to archive and unarchive Instagram posts

Instagram offers a handy feature known as "archive posts" for users who want to temporarily hide certain photos or videos from their profile without deleting them altogether. This proves especially useful in situations where you might want to keep content accessible for personal use, but not visible to your followers. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to archive and unarchive your posts on Instagram.

Archiving Instagram Posts:

Image Source : INDIA TVHow to archive Instagram post

Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and navigate to your profile. Locate the post you wish to archive. Tap the three-dot menu button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Select the "Archive" option.

ALSO READ | Snapchat's new tools aim to protect teen users: Here's how

Unarchiving Instagram Posts:

Image Source : INDIA TVHow to unarchive Instagram post Image Source : INDIA TVHow to unarchive Instagram post

Once you've archived a post, you can easily restore it to your profile whenever you like, making it visible to your followers again. Here's how you can unarchive a post:

Launch the Instagram app on your smartphone and go to your profile. Tap the three-horizontal line menu in the top right corner of the screen. From the pop-up menu, select "Archive." Choose the "Posts" option from the drop-down menu at the top. Locate the post you want to unarchive and tap the three-dot menu button. Select the "Show on profile" option from the pop-up window.

ALSO READ | Instagram's new feature: Share feed posts with close friends only

Important Note:

When you unarchive a post, all the previous likes and comments associated with it will be restored as well.

This feature provides Instagram users with a flexible way to manage their profile content, ensuring that only the content they wish to showcase is visible to their audience.

Latest Technology News