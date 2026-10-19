Tiger Shroff firing: 7 rounds fired, pistol jammed during attack; accused likely fled towards Surat

The accused involved in attacking Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff had fired around seven rounds. Of them, five rounds had hit the actor's car, while two missed, injuring the driver, police sources told India TV on Monday.

Immediately after the attack, the three attackers -- who are yet to be identified -- fled the scene on a bike, which was seized from the Andheri station, raising possibility that they might have used a train to leave Mumbai.

Police sources believe that they towards Gujarat's Surat, adding a forensic examination has revealed that they likely used a country-made pistol that had jammed during the attack.

A recce and a jammed pistol

The accused had conducted a recce of the area before carrying out the attack. They waited near Pushpa Park for around 45 minutes before Shroff arrived in his BMW, sources told India TV. They targeted the front windshield and the side window of the vehicle, firing a total of seven rounds. Of them, five hit and two rounds missed.

After firing the fifth round, the attacker attempted to attack Shroff from the passenger-side window, but failed after the pistol jammed. They fired two more rounds later, but failed due to the pistol's malfunctioning. This prevented Shroff from being shot at a point-blank range, sources said.

Following the attack, they fled using a bike and reached the Andheri station. From there, they fled to different directions.

CCTV footage being analysed, 15 teams formed

The Mumbai Police has collected the CCTV footage of different routes and analysing them. Fifteen teams have also been constituted to trace the attackers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner and instructed him to take all necessary steps to nab the assailants.

Fadnavis also spoke to Shroff and assured him of complete safety. He also claimed there is a possibility that the preparators are operating from outside India, and the state government would coordinate with the Centre over this.

"Whatever they say, I firmly believe that people have faith in Mumbai Police, and Bollywood also trusts the force. I have assured Tiger Shroff that he need not worry. We will track down those responsible and ensure his complete safety," Fadnavis said.

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