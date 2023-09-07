Instagram's new feature: Share feed posts with close friends only

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram testing 'Close Friends' exclusive feed sharing feature

To enhance user experience, Instagram, owned by Meta, is currently in the testing phase for a feature that enables users to share feed posts exclusively with their 'Close Friends' group. This new development was highlighted by digital media marketing instructor Lia Haberman, who shared a screenshot of the feature on X (previously known as Twitter).

Haberman suggests that this could potentially redirect users from Stories and direct messages toward a more specialised 'Close Friends' feed experience.

According to reports from TechCrunch, this feature is being trialed in select countries, although specific locations have not been disclosed by the company. A spokesperson from Meta stated, "We’re testing the ability for people in select countries to share feed posts with their Close Friends. We’re always exploring new ways for our community to express themselves and connect on Instagram."

ALSO READ | Clubhouse transforms into voice-only messaging app with 'Chats' feature

Mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi initially spotted this feature back in May. Haberman noted, "A test of this was spotted in May by @alex193a (Alessandro Paluzzi) but now it’s out there for some accounts - do you see Audience in your feed posting options?"

If this feature is eventually rolled out widely, it could potentially diminish the necessity for users to maintain separate accounts exclusively for their close circle of friends.

ALSO READ | How to add highlights on your Instagram: A step-by-step guide

In other Instagram-related news, the platform is reportedly working on an extended version of Reels. This feature would allow users to record videos for up to 10 minutes. Alessandro Paluzzi shared this development on X, presenting screenshots of two Reels pages side by side—one for recording three-minute videos and the other for recording extended 10-minute videos, as reported by The Verge.

By extending the duration of Reels to 10 minutes, Instagram aligns itself more closely with long-form content found on platforms like YouTube.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News