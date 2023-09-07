Clubhouse transforms into voice-only messaging app with 'Chats' feature

Follow us on Image Source : CLUBHOUSE Clubhouse introduces voice messaging with 'Chats' feature

In a surprising move, the popular social audio platform Clubhouse has undergone a major transformation. After experiencing rapid growth during the pandemic lockdown, the platform seemed to fade from public discussion. Now, it has reemerged as an audio messaging app with a fresh feature called "Chats."

This update, available on both iOS and Android, marks a shift towards a more messaging-oriented experience. According to Clubhouse, a Chat is a voice-only group conversation with your chosen circle of friends.

"To picture a Chat, imagine if your group texts and your Instagram Stories met at the park, talked for hours, became best friends, and fell in love. 9 months later, they gave birth to a new way of keeping in touch -- one that lets you hear your friends’ voices, meet their friends, and spend less time typing. If “social messaging” were a thing, that’s what it would be," the company mentioned in a blog post.

According to the company, Chats offers various interactive options, allowing users to speak with a simple push, listen at double speed, skip to the next Chat with a tap, and even engage in private conversations by sliding into a friend's voice message inbox. The aim is to make the experience fast, enjoyable, and personal.

Although the familiar live audio rooms will still be available on Clubhouse, the introduction of Chats might entice users to check in more frequently to catch up with their friends, rather than solely tuning into scheduled live discussions.

This transformation signifies Clubhouse's desire to become more than just a platform for live conversations. By introducing this voice messaging feature, they're aiming to offer a more intimate and dynamic way for users to connect. It's a significant step towards enhancing the social aspect of messaging apps.

