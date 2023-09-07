Google gives Android logo a fresh look: What's different?

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google's Android logo gets a makeover: Here's the new look

Google has announced a fresh new look for its Android brand, with significant changes to both the logo and the bug droid avatar. The most notable shift is the capitalisation of the letter "A" in "Android," departing from the previous all-lowercase style. The Android logo now boasts a more robust appearance, aligning it more closely with Google's own logo.

Over the years, the Android brand has seen several transformations to keep up with evolving aesthetics and user preferences. In 2019, Google streamlined the Android wordmark and bid farewell to the dessert-themed naming conventions such as Android Lollipop and Oreo.

According to the company, these updates serve to reinforce the connection between Android devices and Google's suite of apps and services. The adjustments in the Android typeface aim to create a more harmonious visual relationship between the two brands.

The redesign also draws inspiration from Material design, aligning with Google's brand palette while maintaining adaptability. The enhanced bugdroid, a beloved figure in the Android community, now sports a dynamic 3D look, filling it with more personality and depth.

The company mentioned that the bugdroid's new appearance reflects the dynamic nature of the Android ecosystem and ensures seamless transitions between digital and real-world environments. These revamped brand elements will gradually roll out across Android devices and various platforms throughout the year.

In addition, Google is introducing several updates to its Android apps. This includes a new Assistant widget, expanded support for Zoom and Webex on Android Auto, and accessibility enhancements for the Lookup app. These improvements are designed to enhance the user experience across the Android ecosystem.

