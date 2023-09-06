New features coming to Android phones: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check out these new features coming to Android phones

Google is rolling out an array of exciting new features for Android smartphones, along with a refreshed look for the iconic Android robot. These updates promise to enhance the user experience across various aspects of Android devices. The tech giant has revealed upcoming developments for Android phones in a recent blog post.

Google Wallet Pass Gets Photos: Android users will soon have the convenience of digitizing passes with barcodes or QR codes, such as gym or library cards. By simply uploading an image of the pass, users can securely store a digital version in their Google Wallet.

Zoom Support for Android Auto: The company is introducing support for Zoom and Webex by Cisco in Android Auto. This means users can start and join conference calls via audio and access meeting schedules from their car's display. Active calls can be managed through Android Auto, allowing for tasks like muting the microphone and ending calls.

More AI in Google Assistant: Android users can now add the Google Assistant widget, and the company is infusing more AI capabilities into it. The "Assistant At a Glance" widget employs AI to provide users with valuable information directly on their home screen. This includes high-precision weather alerts, dynamic travel updates, and upcoming event reminders.

Image Q&A with Lookout App: The Lookout app is receiving an Image Q&A feature, which uses AI to generate detailed descriptions for visual content. Users can open an image and use text or voice commands to ask follow-up questions, gaining more insight into what the image contains.

In addition, Google is expanding language support for its app, with 11 new languages, including Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. This brings the total number of supported languages to 34. All these exciting features are expected to roll out soon to Android phones.

