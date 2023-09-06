How to make logos and banners with the help of ChatGPT: A quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to use ChatGPT for making logos and banners

OpenAI has recently introduced a new Canva plugin for its widely-used chatbot, ChatGPT. This plugin is now available for download on the 'ChatGPT plugin store,' and it allows users to effortlessly create various visuals, including logos, banners, and more.

Canva is a popular platform known for assisting millions in designing templates, logos, and web-related content. While Canva introduced its own AI features, the integration of ChatGPT via a plugin streamlines the entire process, making it faster and more efficient.

Previously, users could use Canva with ChatGPT, but the process was somewhat complex, involving multiple steps. However, the newly introduced Canva plugin simplifies this procedure, enabling users to generate stunning visuals with just a few clicks. To access these plugins in ChatGPT, users need to be subscribers. OpenAI offers the ChatGPT Plus subscription, which not only grants access to plugins but also includes the ChatGPT 4.0 version. Here's a step-by-step guide on setting up and using the Canva ChatGPT plugin:

How to set up and use the Canva ChatGPT Plugin:

Start by opening the AI-powered ChatGPT in your web browser. Under the plugin section, locate and click on the 'Plugin Store.' Search for and install the Canva plugin. Once installed, return to ChatGPT's main window and select 'Canva' from the plugin section. In the chatbot's prompt box, describe what you want to create, and wait for a few seconds. For example, you can ask ChatGPT to design a banner by providing a prompt like 'I am a smartphone enthusiast active on Facebook. Create a banner for the same.' Choose one of the visuals generated by ChatGPT from the list and click on the accompanying link. You will be redirected to Canva, where you can edit and download the AI-generated visual by clicking on the 'Share' button and selecting 'Download.'

It's worth noting that currently, plugins are exclusively available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, which comes for $20 per month (approximately Rs 1,650). This integration of Canva and ChatGPT opens up new possibilities for streamlined and creative content creation.

