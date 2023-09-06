WhatsApp introduces 'Advanced Search Filters' for channels in latest update: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp unveils advanced search filters for channels

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is rolling out an exciting feature known as 'advanced search filters' for channels. This feature is now available to users who have updated their WhatsApp app on both iOS and Android.

According to the reports from WABetaInfo, the aim of this new feature is to make it easier for users to discover and explore new channels, even if they don't have specific information about them. With the advanced search filters, users can fine-tune their channel search experience.

In a notable change, the filter button on the channels screen has been replaced with this new advanced search feature. The screenshot shared in the report showcases how users can now filter channels based on their country of origin. Furthermore, users have the option to filter results by the most active, popular, and newest channels.

Image Source : WABETAINFOA screenshot shared by WABETAINFO

While the last two filters were already available before, the latest updates have made them more accessible and user-friendly. These advanced filters empower users to find channels that align with their interests and location, without needing specific details.

The ability to filter channels by country and activity level is a significant advantage, allowing users to personalise their channel browsing experience. This ensures that they receive updates from channels that are most relevant to their interests and geographical location.

Currently, WhatsApp channels are only available in nine countries, including Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Peru, Singapore, and Ukraine. However, there's good news on the horizon. During a recent earnings call, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned plans to introduce channels to more countries throughout the year. This means that users in additional countries can look forward to trying out this exciting feature soon.

