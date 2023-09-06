Tips for avoiding cyber threats during ICC World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Representational Image

Major global sporting events like the ICC World Cup draw billions of viewers and fans, creating a tempting opportunity for cybercriminals. The combination of a vast global audience and increased online activity during the event forms a perfect storm for malicious actors to unleash various cyberattacks. Here are some of the threats:

Cybercriminals may craft counterfeit tickets and sell them to unsuspecting fans. These fake tickets can turn out to be invalid, leaving fans denied entry to the stadium. Beware of phishing emails and websites impersonating official ICC World Cup communications. They might trick recipients into clicking on malicious links or divulging personal information like credit card details. Exercise caution when making online payments for tickets, merchandise, or event-related services. Cybercriminals may establish fake payment platforms to steal financial information. Scammers might pose as travel agencies offering tempting discounts for attending the ICC World Cup. Falling for these deceptive travel deals could result in non-existent accommodations or transportation. For fans watching matches online, it's vital to use legitimate streaming services to avoid deceptive ads and potential malware.

Security experts offer valuable tips to help fans stay safe:

Always be skeptical of unexpected emails or websites.

Refrain from clicking on links in emails unless you can verify their legitimacy.

Pay attention to the quality of communication. Phishing emails and websites often contain grammatical errors.

Genuine payment platforms and brands won't pressure you with communication.

Authentic platforms will not redirect you to third-party websites for payments.

As the ICC World Cup 2023 approaches, cricket fans are encouraged to stay vigilant against these cyber threats. Safeguarding personal information and financial security is paramount in the digital age, especially during high-profile events like this.

