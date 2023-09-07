G20 India mobile app: Features, benefits, and all details

Follow us on Image Source : G20 INDIA MOBILE APP G20 India mobile app: Here's all you need to know

In preparation for the much-anticipated G20 Summit in New Delhi, the government has recently launched the G20 India Mobile App, a user-friendly digital platform designed to provide a comprehensive and engaging experience for participants and global audiences alike. This app, created by the Ministry of External Affairs, is now available for both Android and iPhone users on their respective app stores.

Scheduled for September 9-10, India's presidency of the G20 has led to the launch of this app, which will remain operational throughout the G20 presidency. Notably, more than 15,000 downloads of the app have occurred globally.

One of the key features of the 'G20 India app is its multilingual support that enables interaction with foreign delegates in various languages, it offers content in five official United Nations languages: English, Hindi, German, Japanese, and Portuguese.

The G20 India Mobile App provides a wealth of information about the G20 Summit and India's presidency. It includes details about the summit's logo, theme, and host cities. Users can also explore dedicated pages for each G20 leader, complete with links to their official websites, offering deeper insights into their policies and initiatives.

Users can keep track of the G20 India event calendar and access virtual tours via the app. The navigation feature assists foreign delegates in selecting start and end points, helping them find specific destinations inside the Bharat Mandapam. Additionally, the app includes an "Explore India" option, offering valuable insights into the diverse culture, architecture, and achievements of India.

A comprehensive media and resources section within the app offers press releases, official documents, speeches, delegate experiences, photos, videos, and more. Users can stay connected with the G20 India story through this feature.

The 'What's New' section keeps users informed about the latest updates and developments related to the G20 Summit. Similarly, the "Jan Bhagidari" feature encourages public engagement and participation in the G20 process. The app also provides a user-friendly registration and accreditation system, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees and participants.

In preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged ministers to download the 'G20 India' mobile app. During a meeting with the Council of Ministers, PM Modi mentioned that this app would facilitate seamless interactions with foreign delegates at the significant G20 event.

The G20 Summit will take place at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

