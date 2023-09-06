G20 summit: New 'Bharat' ID-cards surface in place of 'India'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New 'Bharat' ID cards surface in place of 'India'

The controversy surrounding the use of 'Bharat' in place of 'India' has escalated further. Initially, the term 'Bharat' replaced 'India' on the invitation letter for the G20 banquet, and now it has extended to the identity cards of Indian delegates and officials participating in the G20 Summit. On these identity cards, 'Bharat Official' has replaced 'Indian Official,' aligning with the shift in nomenclature.

Interestingly, the term 'India' continues to be used in the G20 booklet provided to foreign representatives. This 40-page booklet, distributed at the summit, employs the traditional 'India' designation.

This development gained prominence after an invitation letter for the G20 event surfaced last Tuesday, where the title 'President of India' was replaced with 'President of Bharat.' This shift sparked a robust discussion, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighting the alteration. He pointed out that the customary 'President of India' had been replaced with 'President of Bharat,' effectively removing the term 'India' from the official title.

The political ramifications of this shift have also begun to emerge, with India's main opposition party, the Congress, expressing concern. Jairam Ramesh, a prominent Congress leader, raised the issue, and the 'Bharat' usage has caught the attention of India, a coalition of 28 political parties, as they gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, as these discussions unfold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit to Indonesia has become part of the discourse. A note shared on social media by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra regarding the visit maintains the traditional 'The Prime Minister of India' designation.

The change from 'India' to 'Bharat' in official documents has sparked debates on the significance of this linguistic shift and its implications for the country's identity. It remains to be seen how this development may shape discussions in the political landscape and among the wider public.

