Motorola expands G-series: Moto G54 5G arrives in India at Rs 15,999

Motorola has launched its latest addition to the budget-focused Moto G-series in India, the Moto G54 5G, with a starting price of Rs 15,999. Key features of the Moto G54 include up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled camera, a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a 33W Turbocharger included in the box.

Pricing and Offers

The Moto G54 5G offers two storage options: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 15,999, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs 18,999. Customers can take advantage of bank or exchange offers to get the phone at even lower effective prices. With these offers, the base variant can be purchased for an effective price of Rs 14,499, while the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage will cost Rs 17,499 with launch offers.

In addition, Motorola has partnered with Jio to provide benefits worth up to Rs 5,000, including Rs 2,000 cashback on the 399 pre-paid plans and Rs 3,000 in partner coupons.

Availability and Colors

The Moto G54 5G is available in Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green color variants, and it can be purchased on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Specifications

According to the company, the Moto G54 features a 6.5-inch LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The display offers HDR10 and can produce 1000 nits of peak brightness, with protection provided by PANDA glass.

Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor with a 6000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel OIS main camera and an 8-megapixel camera for autofocus, with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. In terms of software, it ships with Android 13, with a promise of an update to Android 14 in the future.

