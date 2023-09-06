In-app lyrics on Spotify could soon be a premium perk: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Spotify experimenting with in-app lyrics for premium subscribers only

Swedish music streaming giant, Spotify, is trying out a new approach to attract more subscribers to its premium services. It's currently testing a feature that would make in-app lyrics exclusive to premium users. Users have noticed that when they try to access lyrics within the app, they are greeted with a message that says, "Enjoy lyrics on Spotify Premium" along with a link to sign up for the premium service.

This change is part of a testing phase, according to C.J. Stanley, Spotify's co-head of global communications.

Reportedly, the company frequently conducts tests like these to enhance the user experience and learn more about user preferences. However, as of now, there's no official announcement about when or if this feature will become permanent.

ALSO READ | What is Autopay and how it works? Explained

Spotify has been increasing the cost of its premium subscriptions in various markets worldwide. For example, in the US, the Premium Individual plan now costs $10.99, up from $9.99. The Premium Duo plan has gone up to $14.99 from $12.99. The Premium Family plan is now priced at $16.99, up from $15.99, and the Student plan costs $5.99, up from $4.99.

The music streaming company is exploring different ways to add value for its paying users as subscription prices rise. This move to test premium-only lyrics could be one of those strategies.

ALSO READ | New features coming to Android phones: Here's all you need to know

In terms of user numbers, Spotify has seen substantial growth. Their ad-supported tier gained 34% more users over the last year, reaching 343 million monthly users. Meanwhile, the number of paying subscribers also increased by 17% to hit 220 million. Furthermore, the company recently introduced an AI-powered personalised music feature called 'DJ' to more countries.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News