Apple reportedly developing a robotic smart display with motorised arm and 360-degree movement

Apple is reportedly working on a new smart home device which is said to be extraordinary. As per the leaks, it is said to have a screen mounted on a robotic arm, which will actually move to face you when you speak. As per Mark Gurman (Bloomberg), the company wants this thing to turn itself toward whoever’s talking in the room, using voice recognition to figure out who’s speaking and move the screen accordingly.

Inside Apple, they call the project ‘J595’. And it is supposed to build on the smart home display idea, but with a bigger screen and, obviously, that robotic movement. This shows Apple doubling down on smart home tech and AI-driven gadgets.

Details of the upcoming

As for features, expect a 9-inch display on a motorised arm that can spin a full 360 degrees. That is a step up from Apple’s current HomeView, which just has a fixed 7-inch screen. With that robotic arm, your conversations will not get stuck in one spot.

Imagine you are on a video call while walking around the kitchen, and the screen follows you, keeping you in frame. The device also uses voice recognition to figure out who is talking and shifts the display in their direction. But Apple has not yet stated what the final features will be.

Robotic smart display

When it comes to launch and price, Apple’s aiming for this robotic smart display to arrive sometime between 2027 and 2028, and it will be a premium device, probably sitting above the standard HomeView, not replacing it.

The regular HomeView costs USD 299, but this new robotic version is rumoured to come in near USD 1,000. That is still speculation, since Apple has not given any official numbers.

Variants

Apple has been tossing around names like:

HomeView Pro

HomeView Max

HomeView 360

But no one actually knows about the final branding. Details on the price and release date are still under the hood.

Competition with Google and Amazon in the same domain

Bringing the new smart home display, Apple faces some serious competition from Google Nest and Amazon Echo, which already have smart displays and voice-driven devices all over the place. On top of that, Apple’s had software headaches—rumours say the standard HomeView was delayed thanks to trouble getting Siri’s AI features dialled in. Their current platform depends on a connected iPhone and doesn’t have its own app store. It’s also missing big-name streaming apps like YouTube and Netflix, which means it’s not the best choice for home entertainment right now.

For Apple to succeed with a pricier, robotic smart display, they will have to sort out these software issues and deliver an experience people actually want to use.

At the end of the day, this device is still in the rumour mill. Nothing’s announced. So specs, pricing, and launch dates are just reports, not final facts.

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